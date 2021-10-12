G20 Leaders Discuss Importance of Free Passage Into, Out of Afghanistan - Rutte

Leaders of G20 countries discussed the importance of free passage into and out of Afghanistan during the virtual meeting on Tuesday, acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Leaders of G20 countries discussed the importance of free passage into and out of Afghanistan during the virtual meeting on Tuesday, acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said.

"Just took part in a digital G20 meeting, organised by Italy, on the situation in Afghanistan.

We discussed a number of urgent issues, including the importance of free passage into and out of the country, unfettered humanitarian aid, security and human rights," Rutte tweeted