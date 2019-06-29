G20 Leaders Had Major Differences on Climate, But Eventually Found Common Ground - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday that the participants of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Osaka had serious disagreements on the climate issue but were eventually able to find some common ground after an exchange of views, because everyone agreed with the need to preserve the planet for future generations

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday that the participants of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Osaka had serious disagreements on the climate issue but were eventually able to find some common ground after an exchange of views, because everyone agreed with the need to preserve the planet for future generations.

"There had quite major differences [on climate change] in opinions, but [the opinion on the need] to hand over a better planet to the next generation is shared by everyone - Japan, EU, US, developing countries and developed nations. And I believe what is important is to deliver an outcome. We focused on the commonalities of G20, based on this common notion, rather than confrontation," Abe told a press conference.

The Japanese prime minister added that the leaders considered it important for the G20 to deliver a united message.

"In the final stage, [US] President [Donald] Trump and the US authorities or [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron and [German] Chancellor [Angela] Merkel and the EU side, China and Brazil and many other countries have cooperated, and there has been an exchange of views between the leaders, and, finally, we were able to discover a common ground," Abe said.

The G20 summit was held in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday and Saturday.