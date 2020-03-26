G20 Leaders Pledge 'Adequate Financing' to Contain COVID-19 Pandemic

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies vowed during an emergency video conference on Thursday to unlock enough funds to combat the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies vowed during an emergency video conference on Thursday to unlock enough funds to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"We commit to take all necessary health measures and seek to ensure adequate financing to contain the pandemic and protect people, especially the most vulnerable," the joint statement read.