UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Leaders Reaffirm Commitment To Maintain Free, Fair Trade - Final Declaration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:50 PM

G20 Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Maintain Free, Fair Trade - Final Declaration

The Group of 20 (G20) leaders reaffirmed on Saturday in the final declaration of the G20 summit in Osaka their commitment to maintain free and fair trade and confirmed their support for the need to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO)

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The Group of 20 (G20) leaders reaffirmed on Saturday in the final declaration of the G20 summit in Osaka their commitment to maintain free and fair trade and confirmed their support for the need to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"We strive to realize a free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable trade and investment environment, and to keep our markets open. International trade and investment are important engines of growth, productivity, innovation, job creation and development," the final declaration said.

The G20 leaders also reaffirmed their stance on the necessity of introducing reforms to the WTO.

"We reaffirm our support for the necessary reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to improve its functions. We will work constructively with other WTO members ... We agree that action is necessary regarding the functioning of the dispute settlement system consistent with the rules as negotiated by WTO members," the declaration said.

The final declaration also recognized that there has been an intensification in trade and geopolitical tensions.

"Most importantly, trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified. We will continue to address these risks, and stand ready to take further action," the declaration added.�

Related Topics

World Job Osaka Market

Recent Stories

Macron at G20: We should go 'much further' on clim ..

2 minutes ago

Motorbike-Truck collision kills three in Islamabad ..

2 minutes ago

Sports complex on 75 acres soon

2 minutes ago

Putin Urges to Wait for Russian Court Ruling on Ca ..

2 minutes ago

NAB summons Rana Mashood in sports festival corrup ..

16 minutes ago

The crisis on the US-Mexican border, in three snap ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.