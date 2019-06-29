G20 Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Maintain Free, Fair Trade - Final Declaration

(@FahadShabbir)

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The Group of 20 (G20) leaders reaffirmed on Saturday in the final declaration of the G20 summit in Osaka their commitment to maintain free and fair trade and confirmed their support for the need to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"We strive to realize a free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable trade and investment environment, and to keep our markets open. International trade and investment are important engines of growth, productivity, innovation, job creation and development," the final declaration said.

The G20 leaders also reaffirmed their stance on the necessity of introducing reforms to the WTO.

"We reaffirm our support for the necessary reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to improve its functions. We will work constructively with other WTO members ... We agree that action is necessary regarding the functioning of the dispute settlement system consistent with the rules as negotiated by WTO members," the declaration said.

The final declaration also recognized that there has been an intensification in trade and geopolitical tensions.

"Most importantly, trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified. We will continue to address these risks, and stand ready to take further action," the declaration added.�