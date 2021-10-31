G20 Leaders Set Up Joint Task Force to Tackle Pandemic-Related Issues - Declaration

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The G20 leaders supported setting up a task force dealing with health and finance issues to strengthen the cooperation for preventing and combating pandemics, at the summit in Rome, according to the final declaration, obtained by Sputnik.

"We establish a G20 Joint Finance-Health Task Force aimed at enhancing dialogue and global cooperation on issues relating to pandemic PPR, promoting the exchange of experiences and best practices, developing coordination arrangements between Finance and Health Ministries, promoting collective action, assessing and addressing health emergencies with cross-border impact," the communique read.