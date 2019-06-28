UrduPoint.com
G20 Leaders' Spouses Feed Koi Fish In Kyoto As Politicians Join Summit In Osaka

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:40 PM

Spouses of the Group of Twenty (G20) leaders on Friday visited Kyoto's Tofukuji temple and fed koi carps as their partners joined the summit in the neighboring city of Osaka

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Spouses of the Group of Twenty (G20) leaders on Friday visited Kyoto's Tofukuji temple and fed koi carps as their partners joined the summit in the neighboring city of Osaka.

The live broadcasts at the G20 summit's press sector showed the spouses arriving at the temple by rickshaws.

Akie Abe, the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who hosts the G20 summit, welcomed the guests.

Melania Trump, the wife of US president Donald Trump, was not seen among them, even though his daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner were attending the summit. Both take part in Trump's bilateral meetings with other leaders.

