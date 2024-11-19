(@FahadShabbir)

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) G20 leaders on Tuesday were holding the final day of a summit that offered some impetus to stalled UN climate talks, diverged on wars in Ukraine and the Middle East -- and foresaw global turbulence as Donald Trump readies to take over the US presidency.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, host of the Rio gathering, scored a first-day triumph by getting 82 countries to sign up to a Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty he launched.

President Joe Biden represented the United States at the meeting, but as a diminished figure, eclipsed by the impending return of Trump as America's leader in January.

Biden even missed a group photo of the leaders on Monday when he and the prime ministers of Canada and Italy turned up for it just after it had been taken.

In a joint summit declaration issued late Monday, the leaders did not give a major breakthrough to COP29 climate talks taking place concurrently in Azerbaijan.