UrduPoint.com

G20 Leaders To Discuss Afghanistan In Virtual Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 02:14 PM

G20 leaders to discuss Afghanistan in virtual summit

G20 leaders will hold a virtual summit on Tuesday to discuss Afghanistan, with the Italy-hosted talks focused on the humanitarian and security situation following the takeover by the Taliban

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :G20 leaders will hold a virtual summit on Tuesday to discuss Afghanistan, with the Italy-hosted talks focused on the humanitarian and security situation following the takeover by the Taliban.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, whose country holds the rotating G20 presidency, has been pushing to widen the global discussion on Afghanistan to countries including Russia and China.

It was not clear if all the leaders of the G20 economic powers, which include the United States, EU, China, Turkey, Russia and Saudi Arabia among others, would join Tuesday's meeting.

But an Italian government official said it would be "mostly heads of state and government".

The summit will be held behind closed doors but Draghi will hold a press conference afterwards.

The hardline Islamist Taliban returned to power in August following the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war.

Afghanistan's economy remains in a parlous state with international aid cut off, food prices rising and unemployment spiking.

Announcing the meeting last month, the Italian premier said it would address what he said was the risk of a "humanitarian catastrophe" in Afghanistan.

Draghi, whose country was part of the NATO mission in Afghanistan, said leaders would also look at measures the international community can take "to stop Afghanistan from again becoming a hotbed of international terrorism".

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Prime Minister Russia Turkey China United States Saudi Arabia August All From Government

Recent Stories

Traffic police to launch crackdown against LPG use ..

Traffic police to launch crackdown against LPG user commercial vehicles

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Awaits Taliban's Response on October 20 Mee ..

Moscow Awaits Taliban's Response on October 20 Meeting - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to With EU to Avoid Surges in Energy ..

Russia Ready to With EU to Avoid Surges in Energy Prices - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Female lawyer shot dead in lahore

Female lawyer shot dead in lahore

5 minutes ago
 China pledges $233 million to global biodiversity ..

China pledges $233 million to global biodiversity fund

5 minutes ago
 Vegetables exports witnessed record increase of 82 ..

Vegetables exports witnessed record increase of 82.88%

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.