G20 Leaders To Grapple With Climate, Taxes, Trump Comeback

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) G20 leaders gather in Brazil on Monday to discuss fighting poverty, boosting climate financing and other multilateral initiatives that could yet be upended by Donald Trump's impending return to the White House.

US President Joe Biden will attend his last summit of the world's leading economies, but as a lame duck whom other leaders are already looking beyond.

The main star of the show is expected to be Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has cast himself as a global statesman and protector of free trade in the face of Trump's "America First" agenda.

Brazil's left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be using his hosting duties to highlight his championing of Global South issues and the fight against climate change.

The summit venue is Rio de Janeiro's stunning bayside museum of modern art.

Security is tight for the gathering.

The summit will cap a farewell diplomatic tour by Biden which took him to Lima for a meeting of Asia-Pacific trading partners, and then to the Amazon in the first such visit for a sitting US president.

Biden, who has looked to burnish his legacy as time runs down on his presidency, has insisted his climate record would survive another Trump mandate.

