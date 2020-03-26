UrduPoint.com
G20 Leaders' Video Conference On COVID-19 To Be Held At 12:00 GMT On Thursday -White House

Thu 26th March 2020

G20 Leaders' Video Conference on COVID-19 to Be Held at 12:00 GMT on Thursday -White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Leaders of the G20 states will hold a video conference on the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, at 12:00 GMT, the White House said.

"8:00AM [12:00 GMT] THE PRESIDENT [Donald Trump] participates in a G20 Leaders' video teleconference," the White House said.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 467,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 21,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

More Stories From World

