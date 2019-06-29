G20 Leaders Wrap Up Summit in Osaka, Vow to Tackle Economic, Environmental Challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

The annual G20 summit ended in the Japanese city of Osaka on Saturday with leaders of the world's largest economies issuing a final declaration, while Washington and Beijing have agreed to restart trade talks, tentatively de-escalating the tariff battle with China

MOSCOW/OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The annual G20 summit ended in the Japanese city of Osaka on Saturday with leaders of the world 's largest economies issuing a final declaration, while Washington and Beijing have agreed to restart trade talks, tentatively de-escalating the tariff battle with China

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe concluded the two-day summit with a short speech, stressing that the G20 countries "have the responsibility of engaging in candid discussions on global challenges" and identifying solutions to existing concerns, including world economic outlook and sustainability.

PROMOTING DIGITAL ECONOMY, WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT

On the first day of the summit, the world leaders attended a special event on the digital economy, which resulted in a joint declaration.

"We affirm the importance of promoting national and international policy discussions for harnessing the full potential of data and digital economy to foster innovation, so that we can keep pace with the fast-growing digital economy and maximize the benefits of digitalization and emerging technologies," the document, called the Osaka Declaration on the Digital Economy, read.

Reiterating the leaders' commitment to the Joint Statement on Electronic Commerce, which was issued at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss city of Davos in January, the declaration launched the so-called Osaka Track in support of promoting international policy discussions on trade-related aspects of electronic commerce at the World Trade Organization.

On Saturday, the G20 leaders participated in a side event on women's empowerment, demonstrating support for helping women close gender gaps in employment and other forms of economic empowerment.

The leaders stressed their shared recognition that "gender equality and women's empowerment are essential for achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth," according to the joint declaration.

The session was addressed by Ivanka Trump, the US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, who also serves as the UN secretary-general's special advocate for inclusive finance for development.

"We must continue to prioritize women's economic empowerment and placed it at the very heart of the G20 agenda. If we propose bold solutions and challenged the limits of the past, we will empower women to lift their families out of poverty, to grow the economies in their countries and to deliver greater peace and prosperity to millions around the world," Ivanka Trump said at the session.

TACKLING CLIMATE CHANGE, OCEAN POLLUTION

G20 negotiators reportedly struggled to find a compromise on climate change that risked collapsing the leaders' joint communique.

Before the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said climate issue was a "red line" at the G20 summit and warned that France would refuse to sign any agreement that did not express strong support for climate action.

Eventually, the "signatories to the Paris Agreement" - 19 G20 members except the US - reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the climate pact.

"The United States reiterates its decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement because it disadvantages American workers and taxpayers. The US reaffirms its strong commitment to promoting economic growth, energy security and access, and environmental protection," the declaration read.

The leaders' communique also urged world countries to take measures to address marine plastic litter, and introduced the Osaka Blue Ocean Vision that aims to reduce additional pollution by marine plastic litter to zero by 2050.

China, France and the United Nations held a separate trilateral meeting on climate change ahead of the September Climate Action Summit, which will be hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"The reason of the [September Climate Action] Summit is exactly to raise ambition, to make sure that we are able to commit clearly to implement the decision that was taken in Paris for $100 billion per year, coming from both the public and the private sector, to be at the disposal of the developing world for mitigation and adaptation," Guterres said at the meeting.

On Saturday, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a "high-stakes" meeting, which resulted in the agreement to restart trade talks, easing a long dispute that threatens to damage the world economy.

The US-China trade dispute emerged in the wake of Trump's decision last June to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties.

Trump said current US tariffs against Chinese imports would remain in place, but new tariffs he had threatened to impose on other Chinese goods would not go forward at the present time.

"We will be continuing to negotiate and I promise to, for at least the time being, we are not going to be lifting tariffs on China, we won't be adding additional [ones]. We are going to work with China on where we left off," Trump said after the meeting with Xi.

TURKEY AND PLANNED PURCHASE OF RUSSIAN S-400 SYSTEMS

Trump also held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of G20 summit.

The United States has previously threatened to impose sanctions over Turkey's planned purchase of a Russian missile system, with Ankara stressing it was its sovereign right.

The US president said at the meeting with Erdogan that the sides were looking into different solutions for resolving the issue.

"We're looking at different solutions. It's a problem, there's no question about it," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Erdogan refused to row back on the deal with Russia to buy its missile systems as Ankara expected deliveries to begin shortly.

"The S-400 delivery - we continue watching over this process in accordance with our agreement reached in Dushanbe. I would like to note that joint missile production as well as technology transfer has a priority for our cooperation. As far as I know, there has been no delay with this delivery," Erdogan said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as quoted by the Kremlin.

The Turkish president stressed that "sanctions between the United States and Turkey, two strategic allies, are unthinkable."

RIYADH'S VISION OF NEXT SUMMIT IN SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia's capital city Riyadh will host the 15th G20 Leaders' Summit in November 2020.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud said the next summit would focus on climate change, technologies, including artificial intelligence and the internet of things, as well as women empowerment.

"New technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of things, if used appropriately, can bring great benefits to the world. At the same time, these innovations may create new challenges, such as changes arising from new forms of work and the reskilling and upskilling required to adapt to the future work, as well as the increasing threats to cybersecurity and the flow of data. This requires us to act assertively and immediately address these challenges to avert potential future economic and social crises," the crown prince stressed.

The G20, founded in 1999 to promote global financial stability, unites 19 individual countries and the European Union. The G20 economies collectively amount for around 80 percent of the global trade and two-thirds of the world population.