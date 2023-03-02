UrduPoint.com

G20 Meeting In India Starts With Minute Of Silence For Earthquake Victims In Turkey, Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 10:10 AM

G20 Meeting in India Starts With Minute of Silence for Earthquake Victims in Turkey, Syria

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The G20 Foreign Minister's meeting in India's capital New Delhi has started with a minute of silence for the victims of the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria earlier this month, according to a live stream of the event.

"Before I commence proceedings, let us observe a minute of silence in memory of the many who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. Our deepest condolences to their families. Excellencies, may we all please rise," Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told the opening segment of the meeting.

The meeting takes place in India from March 1-2, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, among other officials, attending the event.

Jaishankar is chairing the meeting as India currently holds the presidency of the G20.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by massive magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes and a series of aftershocks that caused massive destruction, killed thousands of people and injured many more. In Turkey, the disaster claimed the lives of over 45,000 people. The Syrian Health Ministry has said that the final death toll from the earthquake in the government-controlled part of Syria has reached 1,414 people, but the United Nations has estimated the total number of deaths in the country at 8,500.

