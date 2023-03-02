UrduPoint.com

G20 Members Agree African Union To Become Permanent Member - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

G20 Members Agree African Union to Become Permanent Member - Lavrov

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The participants of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi agreed that the African Union should become a permanent member of the G20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We have agreed that the African Union will now be a permanent member of the G20, as the European Union has been participating in this work for several years," Lavrov said at a press conference following the meeting.

More Stories From World

