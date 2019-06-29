UrduPoint.com
G20 Members Agree To Bring Marine Contamination Down To Zero By 2050 - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Sat 29th June 2019 | 11:53 AM

G20 Members Agree to Bring Marine Contamination Down to Zero by 2050 - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday that the G20 countries had agreed to bring marine contamination down to zero by 2050

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday that the G20 countries had agreed to bring marine contamination down to zero by 2050.

"When it comes to marine plastic litter, this is again a challenge that cannot be resolved only by a few number of countries.

In this context, G20 is united so that we can share the concept of Osaka blue ocean vision, which aims at bringing the creation of new contamination to zero by 2050," Abe said at a press conference at the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

