NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The final document of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting could not be agreed due to disputes over the situation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

"Unfortunately, the declaration on behalf of all the ministers of the G20 could not be approved, our Western colleagues, as they did a year ago under the Indonesian presidency, sought by any means, first of all, by lies and various rhetorical statements, to bring to the forefront the situation around Ukraine, which they, of course, present as a result of the so-called 'Russian aggression," Lavrov said at a press conference following the meeting.