G20 Ministers Endorse Global Tax Deal: Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 09:50 PM

Venice, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :G20 finance ministers meeting in Venice on Saturday gave their backing to a "historic" deal on global tax reform, which includes a minimum corporation tax rate of at least 15%, a source told AFP.

The ministers also called on other countries to join them in the deal to achieve "a more stable and fairer international tax architecture", said the source.

