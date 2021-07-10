G20 ministers endorse global tax deal: source

(@FahadShabbir)

Venice, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :G20 finance ministers meeting in Venice on Saturday gave their backing to a "historic" deal on global tax reform, which includes a minimum corporation tax rate of at least 15%, a source told AFP.

The ministers also called on other countries to join them in the deal to achieve "a more stable and fairer international tax architecture", said the source.