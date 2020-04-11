UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Nations Agree To Create Group On Monitoring Response To COVID-19 Pandemic - Communique

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 05:10 AM

G20 Nations Agree to Create Group on Monitoring Response to COVID-19 Pandemic - Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The G20 nations agreed to create a working group on monitoring the response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the G20 energy ministers' joint communique said on Saturday.

"We establish a short-term Focus Group, with the task of monitoring the response measures.

The Focus Group is open for all G20 parties, on voluntary basis, and will regularly report its assessment during the Saudi G20 Presidency, in collaboration with relevant international organizations, to G20 Energy Ministers," the communique said.

Related Topics

Saudi All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police distribute facemasks, personal pr ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of Eth ..

3 hours ago

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

5 hours ago

Italy extends lockdown despite business pressure

5 hours ago

COVID-19: Asian Development Bank funded first cons ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.