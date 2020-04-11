G20 Nations Agree to Create Group on Monitoring Response to COVID-19 Pandemic - Communique

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The G20 nations agreed to create a working group on monitoring the response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the G20 energy ministers' joint communique said on Saturday.

"We establish a short-term Focus Group, with the task of monitoring the response measures.

The Focus Group is open for all G20 parties, on voluntary basis, and will regularly report its assessment during the Saudi G20 Presidency, in collaboration with relevant international organizations, to G20 Energy Ministers," the communique said.