G20 Participants Reach Consensus on Key Issues Despite Differences Over Ukraine- New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The G20 foreign ministers have managed to reach a consensus on key issues despite differences over Ukraine, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday.

There was a very large number of issues on which there was agreement, the minister said, adding that there was agreement of "the various aspects of strengthening multilateralism, on promoting food and energy security, on climate change, climate action, ensuring biodiversity, on gender issues, on global health, on counter terrorism, on emerging technologies.

"

"There were issues ... (that) concerned the Ukraine conflict, on which there were divergencies, so on the bulk of the issues we were able to get an outcome document," Jaishankar told reporters.