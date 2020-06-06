G20, Partner Countries to Allocate Over $21Bln to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The G20 nations, as well as some their partners, decided to allocate more than $21 billion to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the group said in a statement.

"The G20, with invited countries, has coordinated the global efforts to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, G20 members and invited countries have pledged over US$21 billion to support funding in global health," the statement said on late Friday.

The allocated funds will be used to boost diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics, as well as research and development efforts, according to G20.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, some 6.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 394,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.