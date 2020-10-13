(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) G20 is an open reflection of the multipolar world order and thus, G7, that consists of primarily Western countries, is unable to solve international economic and financial problems, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"G20 is a network structure that is being institutionalized but it remains flexible. It has no written and ratified rules and it reflects the very understanding of the objectivity of the process of forming the multipolar world we are talking about," Lavrov said during the presentation of Valdai International Discussion Club's report "The Utopia of a Diverse World: How History Continues."

According to the minister, following quite informal contacts at the level of finance ministers 10 years ago and after the decision to hold annual summits, G20 has reached the highest level.

"And the fact that this group was brought to the highest level underlines that from now on, G7 is no longer capable of solving world economic problems ... G20 is an almost open recognition of multipolarity and inability of West alone in the broad sense, including Japan, of course, to solve the world economic and financial problems," Lavrov added.

Moscow was suspended from the G8 following Crimea's reunification with Russia and the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014. Since then, Moscow has been focused on working in other international formats, such as the G20.