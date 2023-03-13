G20 Reflects State of Economic Affairs Better Than G7 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The G7 does not reflect the economic aspirations of the planet, while the G20 better reflects the economic state of affairs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The world economy is far from being limited to the G7 countries.

That is why Russia believes that this format does not reflect the economic aspirations of our planet. In this case, the wider membership of the G20 reflects the real state of affairs in a much more complete way, which is what we are guided by," Peskov told reporters.