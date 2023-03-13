UrduPoint.com

G20 Reflects State Of Economic Affairs Better Than G7 - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

G20 Reflects State of Economic Affairs Better Than G7 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The G7 does not reflect the economic aspirations of the planet, while the G20 better reflects the economic state of affairs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The world economy is far from being limited to the G7 countries.

That is why Russia believes that this format does not reflect the economic aspirations of our planet. In this case, the wider membership of the G20 reflects the real state of affairs in a much more complete way, which is what we are guided by," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

World Russia From

Recent Stories

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

34 minutes ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

34 minutes ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

34 minutes ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

34 minutes ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

34 minutes ago
 PPP paying special attention to solving public pro ..

PPP paying special attention to solving public problems: Turi

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.