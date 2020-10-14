UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Says To Extend Debt Relief For Poor Countries By 6 Months

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

G20 says to extend debt relief for poor countries by 6 months

G20 nations on Wednesday announced they were extending a debt suspension initiative for the world's poorest countries by an additional six months, until June 2021

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ):G20 nations on Wednesday announced they were extending a debt suspension initiative for the world's poorest countries by an additional six months, until June 2021.

"G20 finance ministers and central bank governors just agreed to extend the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative by an additional 6 months to support the most vulnerable countries in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the group announced on Twitter.

Related Topics

World Twitter Bank June

Recent Stories

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

11 minutes ago

G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by si ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates Airplane Crosses Israeli Airspace for 1st ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan urge 'joint efforts' to end Karabak ..

3 minutes ago

World Bank Proposes $25Bln COVID-19 Emergency Pack ..

6 minutes ago

Shutter down strike to be observed on Oct 16 again ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.