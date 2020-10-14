G20 says to extend debt relief for poor countries by 6 months

G20 nations on Wednesday announced they were extending a debt suspension initiative for the world's poorest countries by an additional six months, until June 2021

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ):G20 nations on Wednesday announced they were extending a debt suspension initiative for the world's poorest countries by an additional six months, until June 2021.

"G20 finance ministers and central bank governors just agreed to extend the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative by an additional 6 months to support the most vulnerable countries in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the group announced on Twitter.