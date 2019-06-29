UrduPoint.com
G20 Says Trade, Geopolitical Tensions Have 'intensified'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:14 PM

G20 says trade, geopolitical tensions have 'intensified'

Leaders from the Group of 20 acknowledged that trade and geopolitical frictions have escalated, as they wrapped up a summit in Japan dominated by the US-China trade war

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Leaders from the Group of 20 acknowledged that trade and geopolitical frictions have escalated, as they wrapped up a summit in Japan dominated by the US-China trade war.

"Most importantly, trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified," the G20 leaders said in a statement.

