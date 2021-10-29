UrduPoint.com

G20 Seeks Giving Access To COVID-19 Vaccines To 40% Of Global Population By 2022 - Sherpa

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:35 PM

G20 Seeks Giving Access to COVID-19 Vaccines to 40% of Global Population by 2022 - Sherpa

Participants of the upcoming G20 summit in Rome plan to adopt targets to provide access to COVID-19 vaccines to at least 40% of the global population by the end of the year and at least 70% by the end of 2022, Russian G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Participants of the upcoming G20 summit in Rome plan to adopt targets to provide access to COVID-19 vaccines to at least 40% of the global population by the end of the year and at least 70% by the end of 2022, Russian G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash said on Friday.

"There is no doubt that ensuring full immunization, full vaccination of the global population is a key priority for the G20. There are plans to adopt a decision on specific targets, namely to provide at least 40% of the population with access to vaccines by the end of this year and at least 70% of the global population by the end of the next year," Lukash said.

