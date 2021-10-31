G20 Should Set Goals for Environment That Consist With Paris Climate Deal - Draghi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The G20 countries should set long-term environmental goals that are in compliance with the Paris climate deal and accelerate the transition to clean energy sources, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Sunday.

Italy that is currently holding the chairmanship of the G20 is hosting this weekend the group's summit.

"We need to set long-term goals that are consistent with the Paris agreement and make short-term changes to achieve them. We must accelerate the phasing out of coal and invest more in renewable energy," Draghi said at the G20 summit.

The groundbreaking Paris agreement signed in 2015 aims at limiting the global temperature increase to under 1.5 degrees.