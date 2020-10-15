UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Spent Over $11 Trln To Back Economies During COVID-19 Pandemic- Saudi Finance Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:50 AM

G20 Spent Over $11 Trln to Back Economies During COVID-19 Pandemic- Saudi Finance Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The G20 countries have spent more than $11 trillion on measures to support national and global economies during the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said at a press conference following a virtual meeting of G20 finance ministers.

"The expenditures of countries to support national economies and take measures during the pandemic, support citizens and the world economy exceeded $11 trillion," the minister said.

On Wednesday, G20 finance ministers and central bankers discussed the global economic situation amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

World Saudi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Instead of being scared, let us discuss what makes ..

7 hours ago

Minister of human rights meets delegation of menta ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Charity International helps restore sight ..

9 hours ago

World Future Energy Summit to present world’s mo ..

9 hours ago

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

10 hours ago

UAE chairs meeting of Executive Office of Council ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.