G20 Spent Over $11 Trln to Back Economies During COVID-19 Pandemic- Saudi Finance Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The G20 countries have spent more than $11 trillion on measures to support national and global economies during the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said at a press conference following a virtual meeting of G20 finance ministers.

"The expenditures of countries to support national economies and take measures during the pandemic, support citizens and the world economy exceeded $11 trillion," the minister said.

On Wednesday, G20 finance ministers and central bankers discussed the global economic situation amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.