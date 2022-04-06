G20 States Mull Sending Lower-Level Delegations to Bali Summit If Putin Shows Up - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) G20 countries are considering different scenarios for the Bali summit in November, including sending lower-level delegations or only dialing in from afar, if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to participate in the event, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the discussions among member countries.

It is not excluded that the meeting can end without a formal communique for the first time, the news outlet said.

Bloomberg also learned that officials, including from the United States, tried to persuade Indonesia, which hosts the summit this year, to exclude Putin.