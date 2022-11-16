NUSA DUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The G20 countries have welcomed the grain deal and emphasized the importance of its full implementation by all parties, the final declaration said on Wednesday.

"We welcome the Turkiye and UN-brokered two Istanbul Agreements signed on 22 July 2022 and consisting of the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian Ports .

.. We emphasize the importance of their full, timely and continued implementation by all relevant stakeholders," the document read.