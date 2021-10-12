G20 Summit Gave UN Mandate to Coordinate, Direct Action in Afghanistan - Draghi

Participants in the G20 summit on Tuesday gave the UN a mandate to coordinate and act directly in Afghanistan, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Participants in the G20 summit on Tuesday gave the UN a mandate to coordinate and act directly in Afghanistan, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

"There was agreement, a high willingness to act and coincidence of views ...

In fact, this was translated into a general mandate for the United Nations to coordinate responses and direct action," he said during a press conference in Rome following the emergency G20 summit on Afghanistan.

The G20 leaders agree that the situation in the humanitarian sphere developing in Afghanistan was the most difficult, Draghi said.

"First of all, there is a general understanding that the situation in the humanitarian sphere in Afghanistan is developing the most difficult. Various representatives of international organizations spoke about a humanitarian catastrophe, and with the approach of winter, the situation is only getting worse," he said.