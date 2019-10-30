G20 Summit in Saudi Arabia to Focus on Energy Access - Minister

The next Group of 20 summit in Saudi Arabia will be devoted to energy access and renewable sources, the oil-rich Arab kingdom's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said Wednesday

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The next Group of 20 summit in Saudi Arabia will be devoted to energy access and renewable sources, the oil-rich Arab kingdom's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said Wednesday.

"Saudi Arabia will host the G20 next year.

One of the key topics on the agenda will be energy accessibility and lasting, clean energy," he said.

The prince spoke at the Future Investment Initiative conference in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. He said that energy initiatives proposed by his country would help achieve the global development goals.