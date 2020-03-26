UrduPoint.com
G20 Summit on Coronavirus to Be Closed to Media - Kremlin Spokesman

The Group of 20 leaders' summit on the coronavirus pandemic will be closed to the media, the spokesman of the Russian president told reporters on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Group of 20 leaders' summit on the coronavirus pandemic will be closed to the media, the spokesman of the Russian president told reporters on Thursday.

G20 leaders will hold an emergency video conference later in the day to discuss a coordinated response to the deadly pandemic. Saudi Arabia is G20's host country.

"We will show you video clips of how it is organized technologically. But, as a whole, it will be closed to the press completely.

The host country decides the format," Dmitry Peskov said.

He said that world leaders would likely discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy but not oil prices. Saudi Arabia cut crude prices this month, causing the market to crash.

"The oil topic is off the agenda but they will likely touch on the topic of consequences that the coronavirus will have on the global economy," Peskov said, adding that the focus would be on the global response to the pandemic.

