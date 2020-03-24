G20 Summit on Coronavirus to Be Held on Thursday, Russia Already Preparing - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

The G20 summit on the coronavirus response coordination, which the Saudi government plans to convene online, will be held on Thursday, Russia has received a notification and is already preparing for the event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The G20 summit on the coronavirus response coordination, which the Saudi government plans to convene online, will be held on Thursday, Russia has received a notification and is already preparing for the event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Yes. We are preparing for this event," Peskov said, when asked whether the summit will be held on March 26 and whether Russia has received any notification from Riyadh.