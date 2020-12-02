UrduPoint.com
G20 Summit to Be Held in Rome on October 30-31, 2021 - Italian Prime Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The G20 summit will be held in Rome on October 30-31, 2021, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

Speaking with a video address on the occasion of the beginning of Italy's G20 presidency, the prime minister said that his main issues of the Italian presidency would be three "Ps": "persons, planet, prosperity.

"

"These three polar stars will lead us to the final summit of leaders on October 30 and 31 in Rome, the capital of Italy, where we will reap the fruits of our commitments," Conte said in a video posted on his Twitter.

