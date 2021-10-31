G20 to Advocate Energy Policy Based on Supplier-Consumer Interest Balance - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The G20 countries pledged to pursue an energy policy based on the balance of interests between consumers and suppliers of resources, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"The G20 will support such energy policy solutions for the future that are based on a clear, sustainable balance of interests between suppliers and consumers," Lavrov told reporters following the G20 summit meeting in Rome.