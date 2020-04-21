UrduPoint.com
G20 To Combat 'Unjustified' Anti-Coronavirus Measures That Could Increase Food Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:40 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The agriculture ministers of the world's largest 20 economies said on Tuesday that G20 would fight against excessive coronavirus-related restrictions that could lead to increased food price volatility on the global markets.

"We will guard against any unjustified restrictive measures that could lead to excessive food price volatility in international markets and threaten the food security and nutrition of large proportions of the world population, especially the most vulnerable living in environments of low food security," the G20 agriculture ministers said in a statement following a virtual video conference organized by Saudi Arabia.

The ministers also said that the coronavirus-related restrictions should be transparent, temporary and targeted.

Moreover, the measures should go in line with the rules of the World Trade Organization and should not create additional barriers to trade or disrupt food supply chains.

"We will work together to help ensure that sufficient, safe, affordable, and nutritious food continues to be available and accessible to all people, including the poorest, the most vulnerable, and displaced people in a timely, safe, and organized manner, consistent with national requirements," the statement said.

According to the statement, the G20 ministers "reaffirmed" their agreement not to impose additional taxes or export restrictions on food products purchases for non-commercial and humanitarian purposes by the World Food Programme or other similar agencies.

