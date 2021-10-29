G20 to Discuss Situation on Energy Market - Russian Sherpa

The G20 summit, chaired by Italy this weekend, will focus on the situation on the energy market but adopting specific measures is not expected, Russian G20 sherpa Svetlana Lukash said on Friday

"Specific measures will probably not be discussed ...

The situation in the energy markets will certainly be discussed. ... But again, the goal of the G20 is to try to find a common approach, even if someone may not agree with the reasons for this situation. We need to find a common solution, a common denominator. This is, in fact, the main task," Lukash told a press conference.