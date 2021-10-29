UrduPoint.com

G20 To Discuss Situation On Energy Market - Russian Sherpa

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:42 PM

G20 to Discuss Situation on Energy Market - Russian Sherpa

The G20 summit, chaired by Italy this weekend, will focus on the situation on the energy market but adopting specific measures is not expected, Russian G20 sherpa Svetlana Lukash said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The G20 summit, chaired by Italy this weekend, will focus on the situation on the energy market but adopting specific measures is not expected, Russian G20 sherpa Svetlana Lukash said on Friday.

"Specific measures will probably not be discussed ...

The situation in the energy markets will certainly be discussed. ... But again, the goal of the G20 is to try to find a common approach, even if someone may not agree with the reasons for this situation. We need to find a common solution, a common denominator. This is, in fact, the main task," Lukash told a press conference.

Related Topics

Russia Italy Turkish Lira May Market

Recent Stories

Wheat cultivation should start from Nov 1

Wheat cultivation should start from Nov 1

35 seconds ago
 Thousands mourn south Indian film star Puneeth Raj ..

Thousands mourn south Indian film star Puneeth Rajkumar

41 seconds ago
 Macron and Johnson to meet at G20: Downing Street

Macron and Johnson to meet at G20: Downing Street

7 minutes ago
 Gomal University warns removal from university on ..

Gomal University warns removal from university on use of drugs

7 minutes ago
 UK May Prohibit Gender Change Counseling in Spring ..

UK May Prohibit Gender Change Counseling in Spring 2022 - Reports

7 minutes ago
 G20 to Seriously Consider COVID-19 Vaccination Cer ..

G20 to Seriously Consider COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates Recognition - Russia ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.