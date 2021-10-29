UrduPoint.com

G20 To Seriously Consider COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates Recognition - Russian Sherpa

The G20 nations will seriously consider the coronavirus vaccination certificates recognition, as they believe this will speed up the economic recovery, but an exact decision is yet to be made, Russian G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash said on Friday

"Everyone shares the opinion that if we agree on how to recognize vaccination certificates, this will certainly significantly speed up the economic plans and improve the quality of life of all the people and businesses," Lukash said.

Consultations on the recognition of vaccination certificates are regulated by national legislations, the Russian diplomat specified.

"At the moment, I can say that there is no exact decision yet, but the G20 is thinking about this and will continue to tackle the issue seriously," Lukash added.

Developing countries are certainly interested in certificates recognition, while "both the European Union and the United States also admit that the problem exists and requires a solution," Lukash went on to say.

