UrduPoint.com

G20 Tourism Ministers Reach Consensus On Global Tourism Guidelines - Indonesian Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 09:41 PM

G20 Tourism Ministers Reach Consensus on Global Tourism Guidelines - Indonesian Minister

The G20 tourism ministers have reached an agreement on the so-called Bali Guidelines outlining the future of global tourism, Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno said on Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The G20 tourism ministers have reached an agreement on the so-called Bali Guidelines outlining the future of global tourism, Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno said on Tuesday.

Indonesia holds the rotating presidency of G20 and will host the summit of leaders of the 20 largest economies in Bali in November.

"We can say that we have come to an agreement on the Bali Guidelines," the minister said at a briefing, as quoted by the Antara news agency.

The minister noted that the Bali Guidelines are a fundamental general plan for the revival of global tourism, aimed at strengthening the role of small and medium-sized businesses as well as local communities.

"In accordance with the Bali Guidelines, all delegations agreed on five areas of activity, which are reflected in the document that we will start implementing under the Indonesian presidency of the G20, and later hand over to the Indian presidency next year," the minister said.

The minister noted that the five main lines of action under the Bali Guidelines include the development of human resources and creation of jobs; promotion of digitalization and creative economy; empowerment of women and youth; climate action; and the political and investment support of tourism policies that will be fulfilled within the new framework.

The G20 ministers agreed that the tourism sector and its workers should receive support to recover from the pandemic, the Indonesian minister said.

Related Topics

India November Women All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mass evacuations in Vietnam ahead of Super Typhoon ..

Mass evacuations in Vietnam ahead of Super Typhoon Noru

51 seconds ago
 Article 144 Violation Case: Sessions court extends ..

Article 144 Violation Case: Sessions court extends Imran Khan's interim bail til ..

53 seconds ago
 Indian FM Says Talked Russia Oil Price Cap With Bl ..

Indian FM Says Talked Russia Oil Price Cap With Blinken, Considers Impact on Glo ..

2 minutes ago
 Former US Army Reservist Convicted of Conspiracy t ..

Former US Army Reservist Convicted of Conspiracy to Act as Agent of China - Just ..

2 minutes ago
 Health expo to be held on Oct 6 at Expo Center Lah ..

Health expo to be held on Oct 6 at Expo Center Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Jaishankar Says India Still Able to Service, Suppl ..

Jaishankar Says India Still Able to Service, Supply Parts for Russian-Bought Equ ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.