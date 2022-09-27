G20 Tourism Ministers Reach Consensus on Global Tourism Guidelines - Indonesian Minister

The G20 tourism ministers have reached an agreement on the so-called Bali Guidelines outlining the future of global tourism, Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno said on Tuesday

Indonesia holds the rotating presidency of G20 and will host the summit of leaders of the 20 largest economies in Bali in November.

"We can say that we have come to an agreement on the Bali Guidelines," the minister said at a briefing, as quoted by the Antara news agency.

The minister noted that the Bali Guidelines are a fundamental general plan for the revival of global tourism, aimed at strengthening the role of small and medium-sized businesses as well as local communities.

"In accordance with the Bali Guidelines, all delegations agreed on five areas of activity, which are reflected in the document that we will start implementing under the Indonesian presidency of the G20, and later hand over to the Indian presidency next year," the minister said.

The minister noted that the five main lines of action under the Bali Guidelines include the development of human resources and creation of jobs; promotion of digitalization and creative economy; empowerment of women and youth; climate action; and the political and investment support of tourism policies that will be fulfilled within the new framework.

The G20 ministers agreed that the tourism sector and its workers should receive support to recover from the pandemic, the Indonesian minister said.