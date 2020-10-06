UrduPoint.com
G20 Tourism Ministers To Discuss Recovery Of Global Travel Sector On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:34 PM

G20 Tourism Ministers to Discuss Recovery of Global Travel Sector on Wednesday

The tourism ministers of G20 will hold a meeting on Wednesday and discuss the recovery of global travel and tourism industry that was significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the G20 Saudi Secretariat said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The tourism ministers of G20 will hold a meeting on Wednesday and discuss the recovery of global travel and tourism industry that was significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the G20 Saudi Secretariat said.

"The G20 Tourism Ministers will hold a ministerial meeting under the Saudi G20 Presidency on October 7, 2020, to promote a healthy recovery for the global travel and tourism sector. Ministers will outline actions to help realize tourism's potential to drive a faster economic recovery after the crisis, maximize the sector's contribution to inclusive and sustainable development, and further develop the sector as a crucial and resilient industry," the press release read.

According to the press release, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb will hold a press conference after the meeting and present its outcomes.

