UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Trade And Investment Working Group To Meet In Saudi Arabia On Sunday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 10:10 AM

G20 Trade and Investment Working Group to Meet in Saudi Arabia on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The first trade and investment working group meeting of the G20 Sherpa track begins in the Saudi port city of Khobar on Sunday.

The two-day gathering of senior government officials will focus on how to tear down trade barriers and ensure a fit-for-purpose multilateral trade system amid a rise in protectionism.

Saudi Arabia will host more than a hundred G20 events throughout the year. These will be held at multiple locations within and outside the Gulf Arab country.

The year-long Saudi presidency of the group of the world's most developed economies will culminate in the leaders' summit in November, the first time that the kingdom hosts this high-profile event.

Related Topics

World Saudi November Sunday Event Government Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

9 hours ago

Scoreboards: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiato ..

10 hours ago

Patel, Hafeez propel Qalandars to victory against ..

10 hours ago

Sustainable development linked to equal opportunit ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.