G20 Trade and Investment Working Group to Meet in Saudi Arabia on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The first trade and investment working group meeting of the G20 Sherpa track begins in the Saudi port city of Khobar on Sunday.

The two-day gathering of senior government officials will focus on how to tear down trade barriers and ensure a fit-for-purpose multilateral trade system amid a rise in protectionism.

Saudi Arabia will host more than a hundred G20 events throughout the year. These will be held at multiple locations within and outside the Gulf Arab country.

The year-long Saudi presidency of the group of the world's most developed economies will culminate in the leaders' summit in November, the first time that the kingdom hosts this high-profile event.