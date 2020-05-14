UrduPoint.com
G20 Trade Ministers To Hold 2nd COVID-19 Video Conference On Thursday - Chinese Ministry

Thu 14th May 2020

Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan is scheduled to attend the second video conference of trade ministers of the Group of 20 major economies on Thursday, the ministry's spokesman said at a briefing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan is scheduled to attend the second video conference of trade ministers of the Group of 20 major economies on Thursday, the ministry's spokesman said at a briefing.

"On Thursday evening, Beijing time, the second special video conference of the heads of G20 ministries of trade will be held for the discussion of the response to the COVID-19 epidemic," Gao Feng said.

According to the spokesman, the conference will also be attended by representatives of several non-G20 countries and relevant international organizations.

China will be represented by Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, he said.

On March 30, G20 trade ministers convened for the first video conference dedicated to COVID-19. They pledged efforts to maintain supply chains unimpeded during the pandemic.

