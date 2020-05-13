UrduPoint.com
G20 Trade Ministers To Hold Video Conference On COVID-19 Economic Impact On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:09 PM

G20 Trade Ministers to Hold Video Conference on COVID-19 Economic Impact on Thursday

The trade and investment ministers of the G20 countries will hold an extraordinary video conference on Thursday to discuss efforts to ensure economic stability amid the disruption to global markets caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Saudi secretariat of the organization said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The trade and investment ministers of the G20 countries will hold an extraordinary video conference on Thursday to discuss efforts to ensure economic stability amid the disruption to global markets caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Saudi secretariat of the organization said Wednesday.

"These designed actions aim to alleviate the impact of the pandemic in the short run; and support the reform of the multilateral trading system, build resilience in global supply chains; and strengthen international investment over the long run," the Saudi G20 secretariat said in a press release.

Thursday's video conference will be a follow up to a previous meeting held on March 30 and will be chaired by the Saudi minister of commerce, Majid Al Qasabi, the press release read.

At the March 30 meeting, trade and investment ministers of the G20 pledged to maintain efforts to facilitate the flow of essential goods and services amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic. Ministers also stressed that the emergency lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of the disease should not create any unnecessary trade barriers.

