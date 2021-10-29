UrduPoint.com

G20 Urges To Vaccinate 40% Of Global Population Against COVID-19 By Year-End

G20 Urges to Vaccinate 40% of Global Population Against COVID-19 By Year-End

The finance and health ministries of G20 countries on Friday said that it is necessary to vaccinate 40% of the global population against COVID-19 by the end of 2021, and 70% by mid-2022

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The finance and health ministries of G20 countries on Friday said that it is necessary to vaccinate 40% of the global population against COVID-19 by the end of 2021, and 70% by mid-2022.

"To help advance toward the global goals of vaccinating at least 40 percent of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and 70 percent by mid-2022, as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO)'s global vaccination strategy, we will take steps to help boost the supply of vaccines and essential medical products and inputs in developing countries and remove relevant supply and financing constraints," the ministries said in a joint communique.

