UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Vows To 'Spare No Effort' To Ensure Universal Access To COVID-19 Vaccines - Communique

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:40 PM

G20 Vows to 'Spare No Effort' to Ensure Universal Access to COVID-19 Vaccines - Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The G20 countries have vowed to make efforts to ensure universal access to COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, a final statement adopted on Sunday after a two-day G20 summit said.

"We have mobilized resources to address the immediate financing needs in global health to support the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people, consistent with members' commitments to incentivize innovation," the communique said.

In the final statement, the G20 also said that members support all collaborative global efforts, including COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) and the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX).

Related Topics

Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE assessing return to service of Boeing&#039;s 7 ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Government provides &quot;Masarra&quot; servic ..

26 minutes ago

SCI collects AED59.6 million through e-donation se ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed urges Ethiopian parties to retu ..

41 minutes ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre anno ..

41 minutes ago

‘Mother of the Nation, an Inspirational Role Mod ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.