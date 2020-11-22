G20 Vows to 'Spare No Effort' to Ensure Universal Access to COVID-19 Vaccines - Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The G20 countries have vowed to make efforts to ensure universal access to COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, a final statement adopted on Sunday after a two-day G20 summit said.

"We have mobilized resources to address the immediate financing needs in global health to support the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people, consistent with members' commitments to incentivize innovation," the communique said.

In the final statement, the G20 also said that members support all collaborative global efforts, including COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) and the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX).