G20 Website Features Video Where Russian Kuril Islands Shown As Part Of Japan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 02:15 PM

The official website of the G20 summit contains a video depicting the disputed Kuril islands, which Russia has sovereignty over but are also claimed by Tokyo, as a part of Japan despite the ongoing territorial disput

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The official website of the G20 summit contains a video depicting the disputed Kuril islands, which Russia has sovereignty over but are also claimed by Tokyo, as a part of Japan despite the ongoing territorial dispute.

The video, dubbed "G20: Inspiring cities of Japan - Osaka," was initially released on the YouTube account of the office of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in February. However, it only came under the spotlight after being reposted by the summit's website.

The start of a video features a map of Japan, which includes the disputed group of Kuril islands � Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai � as though it were part of the country.

Russian officials have not yet commented on the video.

The relationship between Moscow and Tokyo have long been strained by the fact that the two countries never signed a peace treaty following the end of World War II. The deal was never reached due to a heated dispute over the above-mentioned group of Kuril islands.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Moscow was not planning to lower its flag flying over the Kurils despite Japan's territorial claims.

The summit in Osaka did result in the announcement of new joint economic projects on these islands, a fact that may signal a thaw in relations between the nations.

