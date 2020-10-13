UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G24 Urges Major Economies To Help Developing Countries In Post-Pandemic Recovery

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

G24 Urges Major Economies to Help Developing Countries in Post-Pandemic Recovery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The major global economies should cooperate in helping developing countries to recover after the COVID-19 crisis, the Group of 24 (G24) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We call on the major economies to work together and use all policy tools available to foster a supporting environment to help countries striving to contain the pandemic and restore an inclusive economic growth," the statement read.

Advanced economies should facilitate international trade and investment, and support economic growth and development, it added.

This year, emerging markets face negative GDP growth for the first time in several decades, the G24 noted.

"The pandemic is also exacerbating inequality, with millions of people losing their livelihood and falling into poverty," the group said.

The G24 welcomed Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), adopted by the G20 to support emerging economies. The group also called for extending DSSI beyond 2020.

Related Topics

2020 Market All Million

Recent Stories

Dead, ill, recovered: celebrities hit by coronavir ..

23 seconds ago

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

39 minutes ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

39 minutes ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

39 minutes ago

Armenian Military Official Briefed Irani Military ..

24 seconds ago

NASA Partner Nations Sign Legal Framework for Luna ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.