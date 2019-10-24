Five nations from Africa's western Sahel region plan to discuss with Russia support the latter could provide in fighting terrorism and resolving the development challenges, which are at the center of all problems faced by the region, the head of the G5 Sahel Permanent Secretariat, Maman Sambo Sidikou, told Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Five nations from Africa's western Sahel region plan to discuss with Russia support the latter could provide in fighting terrorism and resolving the development challenges, which are at the center of all problems faced by the region, the head of the G5 Sahel Permanent Secretariat, Maman Sambo Sidikou, told Sputnik.

The G5 Sahel was formed in 2014 by five nations � Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger � to strengthen economic and development ties as well as address security issues in the region, mainly posed by radical Islamist militants.

"That's the best thing ... I'm sure we will be discussing with Russian authorities how best they can support us. This about genuine cooperation to help us fight the threat of terrorism but also with development which is the root cause of some problems we are facing," Sidikou said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, answering the question whether he would welcome Russian assistance to Sahel nations.

According to Sidikou, the region cannot cope with terrorism threats "without a country like Russia," an important UNSC member, which could also give vital support to "get some of the needed decisions taken."

Sidikou, speaking in Sochi, expressed happiness over having the opportunity to attend the Russia-Africa Summit, which could help Sahel nations get the necessarily assistance from Moscow.

"We are more than happy to be here, I will say it to the president of the Russian Federation, to all Russians for what they are doing. This is the first kind of meeting we have in Russia. I think it was more than expected to happen. Now we are happy it's happening," the African official said.

The Russia-Africa summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, kicked off on Wednesday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the two-day event.