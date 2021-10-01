G7 Agree on Principles for International Travel Resumption - UK Transport Department

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The G7 transport and health ministers have agreed on guidelines for the resumption of international travel disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK Department of Transport said on Thursday.

On Thursday, the UK Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, hosted a virtual meeting among G7 transport and health ministers, which has been their first meeting in this format, to discuss joint measures to build a long-lasting recovery for the international travel sector hit by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

"In the first meeting of its kind between G7 transport and health ministers from major global economies, agreement was reached to align their international travel strategies through 7 principles that will build a long-lasting recovery for the international travel sector," the department said in a press release.

The ministers reached agreement on seven basic principles, which will be the basis for "a safe, sustainable and resilient recovery" of the international travel sector, the press release said.

In particular, the parties agreed on the need to protect the transport sector from future health threats, ensure fair and safe treatment of transport sector employees, respect confidentiality and data protection in vaccination certification developments, as well as prioritize the decarbonization of transport, according to the press release.

"By sharing information, working together on common standards and solutions for vaccine certification, and keeping a focus on a sustainable recovery for our travel sector, we will build a resilient and long-lasting recovery now and for generations to come," Shapps was quoted as saying.

The G7 transport and health ministers also agreed to maintain regular bilateral and multilateral engagement and ensure safe and sustainable recovery of the travel sector.