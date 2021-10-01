UrduPoint.com

G7 Agree On Principles For International Travel Resumption - UK Transport Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:40 AM

G7 Agree on Principles for International Travel Resumption - UK Transport Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The G7 transport and health ministers have agreed on guidelines for the resumption of international travel disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK Department of Transport said on Thursday.

On Thursday, the UK Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, hosted a virtual meeting among G7 transport and health ministers, which has been their first meeting in this format, to discuss joint measures to build a long-lasting recovery for the international travel sector hit by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

"In the first meeting of its kind between G7 transport and health ministers from major global economies, agreement was reached to align their international travel strategies through 7 principles that will build a long-lasting recovery for the international travel sector," the department said in a press release.

The ministers reached agreement on seven basic principles, which will be the basis for "a safe, sustainable and resilient recovery" of the international travel sector, the press release said.

In particular, the parties agreed on the need to protect the transport sector from future health threats, ensure fair and safe treatment of transport sector employees, respect confidentiality and data protection in vaccination certification developments, as well as prioritize the decarbonization of transport, according to the press release.

"By sharing information, working together on common standards and solutions for vaccine certification, and keeping a focus on a sustainable recovery for our travel sector, we will build a resilient and long-lasting recovery now and for generations to come," Shapps was quoted as saying.

The G7 transport and health ministers also agreed to maintain regular bilateral and multilateral engagement and ensure safe and sustainable recovery of the travel sector.

Related Topics

United Kingdom From Agreement

Recent Stories

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunde ..

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm forecast for Balochista ..

60 minutes ago
 Senate votes to avert US government shutdown befor ..

Senate votes to avert US government shutdown before midnight deadline

60 minutes ago
 Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Paki ..

Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Pakistan High Commission London

60 minutes ago
 Committee formed to ascertain causes of suicide at ..

Committee formed to ascertain causes of suicide attempts

1 hour ago
 Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

3 hours ago
 Blast occurred in Khuzdar's City Police Station

Blast occurred in Khuzdar's City Police Station

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.