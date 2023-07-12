G7 Allies Commit to Helping Ukraine Build Strong Defense Across Land, Air, Sea - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) US President Biden said Wednesday at the NATO summit in Vilnius that the G7 members' joint declaration of support entails helping Ukraine build a strong defense across land, air, and sea.

"Today's members of the G7 are launching a joint declaration of support for Ukraine to make it clear that our support will last long into the future.

This starts a process by which each of our nations and any other nation who wishes to participate will negotiate long-term bilateral security commitments with and to Ukraine," Biden said. "We're going to help Ukraine build a strong capable defense across land, air, and sea ... which will deter against any and all threats."