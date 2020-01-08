UrduPoint.com
G7 Ambassadors In Kiev Extend Condolences Over Ukrainian Jet Crash

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:49 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The G7 ambassadors' support group in Kiev has expressed condolences over a Ukrainian passenger plane crash in Iran on Wednesday.

"The G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine express their deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who perished on the Ukrainian International Airlines flight," the group tweeted.

The Ukrainian Boeing 737 was carrying 167 mostly Iranian and Canadian passengers and nine Ukrainian crew members when it came down shortly after taking off from a Tehran airport. There were no survivors.

